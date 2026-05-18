Vodafone Idea aims for over 35% margin with ₹45,000 cr

Vodafone Idea reports ₹51,970 cr profit

So far, network upgrades have helped Vodafone Idea hold onto more users—especially in places like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Kerala.

Last quarter, it reported a hefty net profit of ₹51,970 crore (thanks mostly to a one-time gain), with revenue at ₹11,332 crore and an EBITDA margin of 43.1%.

To fuel future growth, it's lining up ₹25,000 crore in loans from SBI-led banks and pushing for more users to switch from old-school feature phones to smartphones.