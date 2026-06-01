Vodafone Idea campaign criticizes Airtel's 'Priority Postpaid' amid subscriber growth
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been running a social media campaign calling out Airtel's "Priority Postpaid" plans, which give VIP treatment to premium users on 5G.
Their slogan, "Strong network. Sabka haq." pushes for equal access for everyone and criticizes special privileges.
The timing's interesting: Vi has seen subscriber growth for three months straight, adding over 53,000 new users in April.
Regulators review Airtel net neutrality compliance
Vi is using this campaign to position itself as the champion of fair and transparent connectivity, hoping to win over people from rival networks.
Airtel says its plans follow global standards, but regulators are now checking if they fit India's net neutrality rules.
Analysts think Vi's move highlights how telecom competition is heating up, and that grabbing users from other providers is the new game in town.