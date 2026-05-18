Vodafone Idea plans ₹1.08tr raise to triple EBITDA to ₹60,000cr

Vodafone Idea plans 60,000-70,000 4G sites

Most of the funds will cover spectrum dues and expand 4G coverage: think 60,000 to 70,000 new sites reaching 120 million more people soon.

Part of the money comes from bank loans, tax refunds, and a fresh commitment from Aditya Birla Group.

CEO Abhijit Kishore says they're also working hard to keep more users on board as data usage climbs and ARPU hits ₹174.