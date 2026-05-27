Vodafone Idea posts 3rd straight month growth, reaches nearly 198.5 million
Business
Vodafone Idea (Vi) just added 53,257 new users in April 2026, pushing its total to nearly 198.5 million.
This marks Vi's third straight month of subscriber growth, a sign things might finally be looking up for the company.
Airtel leads India's April subscriber additions
India's telecom scene is buzzing too: almost seven million people joined mobile networks in April. Airtel led with over three million new users, closely followed by Jio.
Vi's recent gains included a significant rural contribution and network investments, especially in places like Gujarat and Delhi.
The company attributed the improving trends to network investments and expansion efforts.