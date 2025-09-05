Vodafone Idea shares jump 10% on $1bn strategic investor talks

This sudden surge comes as the government looks for a strategic investor to put $1 billion into Vodafone Idea . The company's facing massive AGR dues of ₹83,400 crore and big annual payments starting March 2025. A fresh investment could be crucial to keep India's third-largest telecom player afloat.

Vi's survival hinges on resolving AGR dues and securing funding

Because of its debt issues, Vodafone Idea can't get regular bank funding and is now seeking non-bank investors.

Outgoing CEO Akshaya Moondra says fixing these AGR problems by March 2026 is key to regaining lender trust.

The government's push for new equity aims to prevent another major telecom collapse in India.