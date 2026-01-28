Vodafone Idea shares jump as Q3 loss narrows, ARPU improves

Vodafone Idea﻿ has reported a narrower net loss of ₹5,286 crore for the December quarter. The figure is an improvement over the net loss of ₹6,609 crore in the same quarter last year and also lower than the previous quarter's loss of ₹5,524 crore. Following the news, Vodafone Idea shares jumped nearly 2% to ₹10.01. The reduction in losses was aided by exceptional items, including provision write-backs on remeasurement of settlement assets with its promoter Vodafone Group.

Financial performance Revenue from operations increases, surpassing estimates Vodafone Idea's revenue from operations grew marginally by 2% year-on-year and 1.15% quarter-on-quarter to ₹11,323 crore. This figure exceeded Bloomberg's estimate of ₹11,297 crore. The slight increase in revenue can be attributed to the company's network expansion and rising data consumption on its network.

Management statement CEO comments on resolution of key legacy issues Abhijit Kishore, the company's CEO, said this quarter marked an important inflection point for Vodafone Idea with the positive resolution of key legacy issues. He thanked the government for providing a definitive and long-term solution on the AGR matter. The company also settled a receivable of ₹6,394 crore with its promoter Vodafone Group during this period.

Advertisement

Subscriber trends Subscriber base and ARPU witness changes Vodafone Idea's subscriber base fell by 3.8 million to 192.9 million at the end of December. The company's average revenue per user (ARPU) grew 3% sequentially to ₹172 a month, driven by consumer upgrades. Meanwhile, its 4G/5G subscriber base improved marginally to 128.5 million from the previous quarter's figure of 127.8 million, reflecting the company's network expansion efforts during this period.

Advertisement