Vodafone Idea shares rally over 100% after government AGR cut Business May 25, 2026

Vodafone Idea's shares have soared over 100% in the last year, hitting ₹14.06 on Monday, their highest since 2024.

The rally comes after the government cut the company's AGR dues by almost 27%, and the stock has been on a roll lately, jumping 47% in the past month.