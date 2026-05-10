Vodafone Idea shares surge 22% amid government relief, leadership changes

Vodafone Idea raising ₹25,000cr debt

The government just cut Vodafone Idea's massive dues by 27%, letting it pay over several years instead of all at once.

There's talk that Vodafone Group might move some of its stake to help shore up finances.

Plus, Kumar Mangalam Birla has been appointed as nonexecutive chairman, the company is raising ₹25,000 crore in debt and plans to expand its 4G and 5G networks with ₹45,000 crore.

All these moves have sparked new confidence in Vodafone Idea's future.