Vodafone raises profit outlook to €13.4bn core earnings by March
Vodafone just raised its profit outlook for the year, crediting some serious cost-cutting moves.
The company now expects to make up to €13.4 billion in core earnings by March, higher than it predicted back in July.
CEO Margherita Della Valle has led big changes, like selling assets and cutting more than 3,000 jobs across Europe, to try to reignite growth.
Vodafone plans over €200m European savings
Vodafone isn't stopping there. It is planning even more savings by trimming over €200 million from European expenses in the 2027 fiscal year and reducing its German workforce by 2,300 roles.
While competition is tough in Europe, Vodafone is focusing on growth in Africa and the Middle East.
Plus, its merger with Three UK is expected to bring even more savings through network upgrades over the next several years.