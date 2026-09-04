Volkswagen could cut about 50,000 jobs by end of decade
Business
Volkswagen just announced a major shake-up: about 50,000 jobs could be cut by the end of the decade as part of a big restructuring push.
This brings total layoffs under recent plans close to 100,000.
The company says these tough calls are needed to keep up with new tech and fierce competition in the car world.
VW shifts production out of Germany
To save costs, VW is moving some car production out of Germany: think the next ID.4 being built in the Czech Republic and the Audi Q4 e-tron heading to Slovakia.
Several German plants (including Emden, Zwickau, Hanover, and Neckarsulm) are set for production to end between 2031 and 2034 as VW tries to stay lean and future-ready.