Waaree Energies sees early trade boost

Strong numbers for the quarter and full year

Net profit for Q4 FY25 rose to ₹644.47 crore (from ₹475.18 crore last year), with earnings per share also up despite tough competition in renewables.

For the full year, revenue jumped to ₹14,444 crore and net profit soared past ₹1,928 crore—both big leaps from FY24 numbers.

Waaree also boosted its total assets to nearly ₹17,851 crore while keeping its debt-to-equity ratio steady at a low 0.10, showing it's managing growth without piling on debt—even as costs and supply chain issues challenge the solar industry overall.