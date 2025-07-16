Next Article
Coromandel International shares surge in early trade
Coromandel International's stock rose over 2% on Wednesday morning, landing at ₹2,393.20 and ranking among the top gainers in the NIFTY MIDCAP 150.
The boost came right after the company posted impressive numbers for March 2025, with both revenue and profit climbing sharply compared to last year.
Coromandel's revenue and profit numbers for Q4 and annual figures
For Q4, Coromandel's revenue hit ₹4,988 crore (up from ₹3,913 crore last year), while net profit soared to ₹595 crore from just ₹174 crore.
Annual figures were strong too: revenue reached ₹24,085 crore and net profit crossed ₹2,100 crore.
To share the good news with investors, Coromandel announced a final dividend of ₹6 per share plus a special dividend of ₹3 per share—set for July 17.