Waaree Energies shares rise on strong financial results
Waaree Energies shares rose 2.23% on Monday, hitting ₹3,715.30 in early trading.
The boost came as the company announced strong results for the year ending March 2025, showing it's holding its own among India's mid-sized companies and keeping investors interested.
Waaree is also a part of the Nifty Midcap 150 index.
Revenue, net profit jump significantly
The company's revenue grew from ₹11,397.61 crore last year to ₹14,444.50 crore this year, while net profit jumped to ₹1,928.13 crore from ₹1,274.38 crore.
Sales reached ₹12,764 crore (up from ₹10,717 crore), and other income nearly doubled to ₹453 crore—signs that Waaree is on a solid growth path that has investors feeling optimistic about what's next.