Waaree Energies shares rise on strong financial results

Revenue, net profit jump significantly

The company's revenue grew from ₹11,397.61 crore last year to ₹14,444.50 crore this year, while net profit jumped to ₹1,928.13 crore from ₹1,274.38 crore.

Sales reached ₹12,764 crore (up from ₹10,717 crore), and other income nearly doubled to ₹453 crore—signs that Waaree is on a solid growth path that has investors feeling optimistic about what's next.