Waaree Energies tanks 15% on US imposing tariffs on solar cells

If you're following clean energy or investing in green tech, this is a big deal. Other Indian solar companies like Premier Energies and Vikram Solar also saw their shares slide; the tariffs could make it tougher (and pricier) for firms with significant US exposure, such as Waaree and Vikram Solar.

Waaree's recent numbers look strong

Even with this blow, Waaree's recent results were described as strong, though the source did not provide specific quarter or year figures to verify the cited revenue and profit numbers.

Plus, they have a huge order book and a manufacturing unit in the US itself—which might help them weather some of these new challenges.