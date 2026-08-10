Waiting for your ITR refund? Here's when it may arrive
What's the story
After filing your Income Tax Return (ITR), the next big question is when the refund will be credited to your bank account. While there's no fixed timeline for this process, tax experts say a correctly filed and e-verified return is usually processed faster. However, even minor mistakes or mismatches can delay the refund. Let's explore what factors influence the speed of ITR refunds.
Refund duration
What is the usual timeline for ITR refunds?
Tax experts suggest that if a return is filed correctly, e-verified without delay, and free from discrepancies, the refund is usually credited within two to six weeks.
However, this timeline can vary based on the processing speed of the Income Tax Department and how many returns it has to deal with at any given time.
Refund factors
What factors influence the speed of my refund?
The speed of your refund is determined more by the quality of your return than luck.
Timely e-verification, accurate income reporting, matching details with Form 26AS, the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and the Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS), and a pre-validated bank account can all expedite the process.
Even minor errors in these areas can slow down processing as they may trigger additional checks.
Filing strategy
Does early filing improve my chances of a faster refund?
While early filing doesn't guarantee a faster refund, it can improve your chances.
Returns filed early usually enter the processing queue sooner, giving taxpayers more time to resolve any issues if they arise.
However, an accurate return that is complete and promptly verified will always have a better chance of efficient processing, regardless of when it was filed.
Delay response
ITR processed but refund not credited?
If your refund hasn't arrived yet, first check the status of your return and refund on the Income Tax e-filing portal.
If it has been processed but not credited, ensure that your bank account is pre-validated and linked with PAN.
Also, check for any notices or emails from the department and respond promptly if any action is required.
Refund interest
Interest on delayed refunds, tips to expedite process
Under certain conditions, you can earn interest on a delayed refund under Section 244A of the Income-tax Act, 1961.
Taxpayers may receive interest if the delay is attributable to the department and they meet the prescribed conditions.