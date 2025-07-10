Wall Street boosted by Fed rate cuts and NVIDIA milestone
Wall Street had a strong day on Wednesday, thanks to growing hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later this year.
The buzz got louder after Fed officials signaled that rate cuts are likely—even with some inflation worries in play.
Meanwhile, NVIDIA briefly touched a massive $4 trillion valuation, helping push the Nasdaq to a new record.
Fed rate cut buzz boosts market
If you're following markets or just curious about what's moving money, here's the scoop:
Most Fed officials expect rate cuts in 2025, but they're watching job numbers before making any moves.
This optimism is giving investors more confidence and keeping the market upbeat.
NVIDIA's surge lifts overall market
NVIDIA's big leap (plus gains from Microsoft and Amazon) shows how much tech—especially AI—is driving things right now.
Even with recent tariff news, most sectors stayed strong, led by tech and utilities.
All eyes are now on upcoming labor data for clues about what happens next.