Wall Street dips as inflation fears resurface

Major indexes took a hit: Dow Jones dropped 163 points, S&P 500 lost nearly 40, and Nasdaq fell by over 200. Tech was especially rough—Microsoft dipped 1%, Oracle slid almost 6%. For anyone watching their investments or thinking about jumping in, this is a reminder that markets can turn quickly when economic signals get murky.

Rate cut bets add to the market's jitters

While most stocks sank, AMD jumped nearly 3% after teaming up with OpenAI.

Tesla slid almost 4% as consumer-focused stocks struggled.

The uncertainty is keeping everyone guessing—especially with Fed officials warning about risks of staying too strict on rates and traders now betting on a possible rate cut soon.

Big earnings reports coming up could shift things again.