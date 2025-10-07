Wall Street dips as inflation fears resurface
US stocks slipped on Tuesday, snapping a hot streak for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
A New York Fed survey showed inflation expectations ticked up to 3.4%, and Apollo Global's chief economist Torsten Slok said "the labor market is at a standstill."
With a government shutdown limiting fresh economic data, investors appear to be cautious.
Dow loses 163 points, Nasdaq falls over 200
Major indexes took a hit: Dow Jones dropped 163 points, S&P 500 lost nearly 40, and Nasdaq fell by over 200.
Tech was especially rough—Microsoft dipped 1%, Oracle slid almost 6%.
For anyone watching their investments or thinking about jumping in, this is a reminder that markets can turn quickly when economic signals get murky.
Rate cut bets add to the market's jitters
While most stocks sank, AMD jumped nearly 3% after teaming up with OpenAI.
Tesla slid almost 4% as consumer-focused stocks struggled.
The uncertainty is keeping everyone guessing—especially with Fed officials warning about risks of staying too strict on rates and traders now betting on a possible rate cut soon.
Big earnings reports coming up could shift things again.