Wall Street hits new highs on Fed rate cut optimism

Intel's stock shot up nearly 23%—its biggest single-day jump since 1987—after NVIDIA's surprise investment. This helped lift the entire semiconductor sector and gave smaller companies a boost, as investors expect lower rates to help them grow.

Fed chair's comments fuel investor enthusiasm, leading to gains

Fed Chair Jerome Powell pointed out that the job market is cooling off and suggested more rate cuts could be coming, which made investors even more optimistic.

The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all hit new highs, while companies like CrowdStrike also saw big gains thanks to positive reviews from analysts.