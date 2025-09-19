Jain Resource Recycling IPO: Price band, dates, and more

Proceeds will go toward loan repayment

Most of the fresh funds—₹375 crore—will go toward paying off loans; the rest will help boost operations.

Jain Resource Recycling traces its business origins to 1953, though the current company was incorporated in 2022, and now runs metal recycling plants across South India, sourcing most materials from abroad.

For the half-year ending September 2024, it clocked ₹2,888.6 crore in revenue and made a profit of ₹112.1 crore after tax.

With exports making up 60% of its sales, the company counts Gravita and Pondy Oxides among its peers.