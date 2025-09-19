ED attaches ₹255cr assets of firm that duped 2,600 homebuyers

RPDPL collected ₹1,100 crore for projects

Investigators found RPDPL collected about ₹1,100 crore for projects like Edge, Skyz, Rise, and Ramprastha City, but siphoned hundreds of crores to group companies instead of building homes.

The ED has now attached nearly ₹827.5 crore in total assets linked to the case.

In July 2024, company directors Arvind Walia and Sandeep Yadav were arrested and remain in custody as the probe continues.