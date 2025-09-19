Next Article
ED attaches ₹255cr assets of firm that duped 2,600 homebuyers
Business
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹255 crore from Ramprastha Promoters and Developers Pvt Ltd (RPDPL), accused of allegedly duping over 2,600 homebuyers.
Between 2008 and 2011, buyers paid for flats and plots in Gurugram projects that remain incomplete, leaving many still waiting more than a decade later.
RPDPL collected ₹1,100 crore for projects
Investigators found RPDPL collected about ₹1,100 crore for projects like Edge, Skyz, Rise, and Ramprastha City, but siphoned hundreds of crores to group companies instead of building homes.
The ED has now attached nearly ₹827.5 crore in total assets linked to the case.
In July 2024, company directors Arvind Walia and Sandeep Yadav were arrested and remain in custody as the probe continues.