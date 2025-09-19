India's flexi workforce to touch 9 million+ in 2 years

E-commerce is leading the way with nearly 20% yearly growth in flexi hiring, with sectors like retail, hospitality, logistics, BFSI, and manufacturing also experiencing significant demand. These roles aren't just for metro cities anymore—they're spreading into smaller towns too, often offering benefits like provident fund and medical cover.

Flexi vs gig workers

Flexi workers are formally employed through staffing firms and get legal protections that gig workers often miss out on.

Top states for these jobs include Maharashtra, Karnataka, UP, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana—helping companies scale up quickly while keeping costs in check.

Plus, as demand rises during festivals or busy seasons, so do opportunities for job seekers looking for flexible yet secure work options.