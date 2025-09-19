Champions League, Marcus Rashford helps Barcelona down Newcastle United: Stats

Marcus Rashford scored a brace as FC Barcelona opened their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 campaign with a 2-1 win over hosts Newcastle United at St James' Park. The Englishman got two goals for his new club with a quick double strike in the 2nd half. For the Magpies, Anthony Gordon bagged a consolation goal late on (90'). Here are further details.

Do you know? Rashford opens his scoring account for Barca Rashford opened his scoring account for Barcelona. He now owns two goals and an assist for the club from 5 matches across all competitions this season.

Summary Summary of the contest In what was a goalless first half, the Magpies had two massive chances early on to go ahead, but spurned the same. Just ahead of half-time, Barca had their moments. However, Newcastle defended well. Rashford scored the opener with a header from Jules Kounde's clipped ball (58'). Thereafter, he scored in the 67th minute with a sensational 30-yard strike. Gordon scored a late consolation.

Information A look at the match stats Barca owned 64.6% ball possession and had 5 shots on target from 19 attempts. Newcastle had six shots on target from 10 attempts. The Magpies earned 6 corners to Barca's 4. Barca had an XG of 1.61 and had 38 touches in the opposition box.

Do you know? Rashford's game by the numbers vs Newcastle As per Squawka, Rashford had 65 touches in the clash versus the Magpies. He clocked 10 touches in the opposition box. He managed to hit 6 shots and won 4 duels. He created 2 chances and managed 2 shots on target with a 0.37 xG.