Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira signs new 3-year deal: Details

Wolverhampton Wanderers 's manager, Vitor Pereira, has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal at Molineux. The announcement comes as a show of faith in his leadership, despite the team's current struggles in the Premier League . Pereira took over the reins in December 2024 and successfully guided Wolves to safety with a 16th-place finish last season. Here are further details.

Stability focus Wolves chairman Jeff Shi backs Pereira Wolves chairman Jeff Shi has backed Pereira, saying he has had a "very positive impact" on the club. Shi stressed the importance of stability at this time, noting that Pereira needs time to work with his squad and build chemistry with new players. This comes after a tough start to the season for Wolves, who sit bottom of the table after losing their first four league matches.

Optimism Pereira optimistic about turning things around Despite the tough start to the season, Pereira remains optimistic about turning things around. He said, "We will increase our level, with [the] ambition to make our supporters proud on the pitch." This statement reflects his determination and commitment to improve the team's performance in future matches.

Information Wolves are winless and pointless in Premier League 2025-26 Wolves are winless and pointless in the Premier League 2025-26 season. They are placed 20th with 4 defeats from 4 matches. Wolves had conceded 9 goals and scored two, posting a goal difference of -7.