Benfica appoint Jose Mourinho as head coach: Decoding his stats

Portuguese football giant Benfica have announced the appointment of Jose Mourinho as their new head coach. The 62-year-old takes over from Bruno Lage, who was sacked after a shocking Champions League defeat to Qarabag. Mourinho's contract runs until summer 2027, with a break clause at the end of this season. His first game in charge will be against AVS on Saturday. Here we decode details and his managerial stats.

Managerial journey Mourinho returns to management after Fenerbahce sacking Mourinho, who was sacked by Fenerbahce after a Champions League play-off defeat to Benfica, is back in management. He had started his managerial career at Benfica in 2000 but left after just 10 games due to a dispute with the club president. Now, he has promised to dedicate himself fully to his new role at Benfica. "The promise is very clear - I will live for Benfica, for my mission," said Mourinho. "I'm not the important thing - Benfica is important."

Contract details Break clause in Mourinho's contract Mourinho's contract with Benfica has a break clause that can be exercised by either party within 10 days of the end of the current season. This clause was added considering an upcoming presidential election at Benfica in October. Mourinho stressed that his contract reflects a high level of ethics, showing respect for these elections and their members.

Upcoming matches Benfica's upcoming fixtures and league position Mourinho will face Chelsea in the Champions League on September 30, his fourth game in charge of Benfica. He will also return to FC Porto, where he was warmly received as a spectator last Saturday. Benfica are currently sixth in the Primeira Liga table, five points behind leaders Porto but with a game in hand.

Information Mourinho managed 62 games at Fenerbahce Mourinho managed Fenerbahce for a tally of 62 matches. He won 37 games, drew 14 and lost 11. He owned a win percentage of 59.68%.

Roma Mourinho clocked a win percentage of 49.28 at Roma Before joining Fenerbahce, Mourinho was on the market since leaving AS Roma after two-and-a-half years in charge. In his first season, Roma won the Europa Conference League. Roma also reached the Europa League final the following season. He managed 138 matches (W68, D31 L39). He had a win percentage of 49.28. Roma were ninth in Serie A 2023-24 when Mourinho was sacked.

Information Mourinho made history after helping Roma win Conference League With the Conference League win, Mourinho became the first manager to win the Champions League (Porto and Inter), UEFA Cup/Europa League (Porto, Manchester United), and the Europa Conference League (AS Roma).

Tottenham Mourinho managed 86 games at Tottenham Mourinho was appointed Tottenham Hotspur manager before his stint with Roma. He joined the London club in November 2019 and was sacked in April 2021. He managed 86 matches (W44 D19 L23). He had a win percentage of 51.16. Mourinho was forced to part ways despite helping Spurs to reach the Carabao Cup final. He didn't get the chance to manage the finale.

Man Utd Mourinho won two major trophies with Manchester United Mourinho joined Manchester United as their manager in the summer of 2016. He was sacked in December 2018. He helped United win two major trophies during his first season. Man United finished second in the Premier League in 2017-18 and reached the FA Cup final. He was sacked in his third season. He managed 144 matches (W84, D32, L28). Mourinho clocked 58.33 win percentage.

Information Europa League and League Cup wins with Man United Mourinho guided Man United to their maiden Europa League title in 2017. He also won the League Cup with the Red Devils. Apart from these trophies, the Portuguese helped United win the FA Community Shield.

Chelsea Mourinho enjoyed two spells at Chelsea Mourinho managed Chelsea across two spells in his career. He joined the Blues in June 2004 and was sacked in September 2007. During this period, he managed 185 matches (W124, D40, L21). His win percentage was 67.03. He was appointed Chelsea manager again in June 2013 before being sacked in December 2015. Mourinho managed 136 games (W80, D29, L27). His win percentage was 58.82.

Information 7 major trophies with Chelsea Mourinho helped Chelsea win 7 major trophies during his two different spells and eight in total (FA Community Shield). He won three Premier League titles (2005, 2006, 2015). He won one FA Cup (2007) and three League Cups (2005, 2007, 2015).

PL Mourinho's Premier League record The three-time Premier League champion managed 363 matches (W217 D84 L62). Notably, he held the record of posting the most wins in first 300 Premier League matches as manager. He claimed 189 wins from his first 300 games. However, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola broke the record in 2023-24. Guardiola posted 221 wins in addition to 41 draws and 38 losses from 300 games.

Success Mourinho found success with Porto and Inter Before joining Chelsea in 2004, Mourinho managed FC Porto. He managed 127 matches (W91, D21, L15). His win percentage was 71.65. He won six trophies with Porto, including the Champions League and Europa League/UEFA Cup. Mourinho managed 108 games at Serie side Inter after leaving Chelsea in 2007 (W67, D26, L15). With Inter, he won the Champions League, Serie A (twice), Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana.

Do you know? Mourinho won La Liga with Real Mourinho was Real Madrid manager across three seasons. He managed 178 matches (W128, D28, L22). He helped Los Blancos win La Liga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana.

Information 26 managerial trophies Mourinho owns 26 managerial trophies in his career. He has won trophies with five different clubs. Mourinho failed to win silverware at Tottenham, Benfica and União de Leiria. Notably, Fenerbahce was his 10th club as manager.