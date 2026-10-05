Wall Street opens cautiously amid Fed uncertainty and oil swings
Business
Wall Street had a cautious start on Thursday, with stock futures mostly flat or dipping a bit.
Tech stocks took a slight hit, while investors kept an eye on rising Treasury yields and some wild swings in oil prices.
Inflation worries and what the Federal Reserve might do next are keeping everyone on their toes as earnings season kicks off.
US 10-year yield rises to 5.28%
The 10-year US Treasury yield is up to 5.28%, making borrowing more expensive and putting pressure on stocks.
Oil prices are mixed too: Brent crude is up to $102.67 a barrel, but West Texas Intermediate slipped to $88.92.
Investors are watching for key economic reports this week, plus earnings from big names like Levi Strauss, PepsiCo, and Delta Air Lines to get a sense of where things might be headed next.