Wall Street rises ahead of NVIDIA's earnings report
US stock futures edged up Wednesday morning, riding the momentum from Tuesday's Nasdaq rally.
NVIDIA shares also ticked higher ahead of its much-anticipated earnings report, which drops after the market closes.
NVIDIA's earnings could impact chip and cloud stocks
NVIDIA isn't just another tech company—it's at the heart of the AI boom.
Its earnings are seen as a pulse check on how strong demand is for AI chips, especially with Big Tech planning to spend about $630 billion in 2026 on upgrades.
Wall Street has grown more optimistic, and whatever NVIDIA says could shake up everything from chip stocks to cloud companies.
Investors are eager to see if NVIDIA's streak continues
Last quarter, NVIDIA crushed it—revenue hit $57.01 billion (that's more than $2 billion above forecasts), and its data center business soared 66%.
With numbers like that, investors are eager to see if the streak continues or if things might cool off.