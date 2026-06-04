Wall Street sees Dow jump 800 points as Nasdaq slips
Business
Big moves on Wall Street today: The Dow jumped 800 points to a new record as investors ditched tech stocks and looked for safer bets.
Meanwhile, the Nasdaq slipped, thanks mostly to a selloff in chip companies like Broadcom and others tied to AI.
People are clearly rethinking where their money goes as tech gets shaky.
Broadcom chip selloff raises AI doubts
The Dow's rise, showing that investors are gravitating toward stability outside of tech.
The drop in chip stocks, especially Broadcom, has everyone wondering if AI-focused companies can keep up their growth.
It's all about balancing risk in uncertain times.