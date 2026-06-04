Wall Street sees Dow jump 800 points as Nasdaq slips Business Jun 04, 2026

Big moves on Wall Street today: The Dow jumped 800 points to a new record as investors ditched tech stocks and looked for safer bets.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq slipped, thanks mostly to a selloff in chip companies like Broadcom and others tied to AI.

People are clearly rethinking where their money goes as tech gets shaky.