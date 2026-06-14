Number of countries in external conflicts has risen

Wall Street turns to war-risk models as conflicts shake economies

By Akash Pandey 05:26 pm Jun 14, 202605:26 pm

What's the story

As wars continue to disrupt the financial industry, Wall Street is turning to new catastrophe models for predicting military conflicts. The move comes as the number of countries involved in external conflicts has nearly doubled since 2008. According to the Institute for Economics and Peace, there are now just over 100 such nations. The economic impact of violence has also skyrocketed, reaching nearly $22 trillion, over 10% of the world's GDP.