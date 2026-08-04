Walmart acquires Vibe.co for $1.4 billion to boost streaming ads
Business
Walmart has snapped up Vibe.co, a platform that helps brands run ads on streaming TV, for $1.4 billion.
The plan? Fold Vibe.co into Walmart Connect, making it easier for advertisers to reach shoppers while they're watching and buying, all under one roof.
Walmart taps Vibe.co for small advertisers
Vibe.co's tech lets smaller businesses launch streaming TV ad campaigns.
With this deal, Walmart wants to give advertisers better tools and make ads "more measurable, effective and accessible," as Walmart Connect's Ryan Mayward put it.
This follows its earlier buyout of TV maker Vizio in 2024, so clearly, Walmart is serious about becoming a bigger player in digital ads.