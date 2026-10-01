Walmart CTO Suresh Kumar says Sparky increases basket size 38%
Walmart's AI shopping assistant, Sparky, is helping shoppers fill their carts, literally.
According to Walmart's global chief technology officer Suresh Kumar, people using Sparky are adding a 38% higher average basket size than those shopping solo on the website.
This move is part of Walmart's bigger push to weave AI into everything from forecasting demand to managing inventory behind the scenes.
Walmart AI handles logistics and forecasting
AI isn't just boosting baskets. It's helping Walmart handle real-world challenges too.
When a hurricane hit Florida last year (2025), AI helped reroute delivery trucks quickly and efficiently.
It also predicts demand for things like fashion based on location, so stores stay stocked with what people actually want.
Plus, by factoring in where you live and how busy your area is, Walmart can get orders out faster in cities, even if rural spots might wait a bit longer, making the whole experience smoother for everyone.