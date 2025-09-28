Next Article
Walmart gears up for AI shift with OpenAI skills program
Business
Walmart is getting ready for an AI-powered future by launching a new skills program with OpenAI in 2026.
At their recent Skills-First Workforce Initiative, CEO Doug McMillon highlighted the shift toward hiring based on skills instead of just degrees, aiming to help employees stay ahead as jobs evolve.
McMillon upbeat about new roles as Walmart evolves
Alongside the AI push, Walmart has launched hands-on training for roles like truck drivers and maintenance techs to tackle hiring challenges.
McMillon pointed out that while AI makes work smoother, people skills—especially in store management—are still essential.
He's optimistic about fresh job opportunities as Walmart adapts and wants everyone to be part of this big workplace transformation.