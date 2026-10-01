Walmart Global Tech, IIM Kozhikode launch Deep Leap in India

The program is looking for startups working on AI, quantum computing, or robotics at the prototype or MVP stage.

Out of 1,500 startups across India, 50 will be chosen for a year-long mentorship journey, including business strategy coaching, investor readiness tips, and networking with industry leaders.

With a proposed outlay of ₹2.89 crore (₹1.5 crore earmarked for seed funding support for selected startups), the goal is to connect innovators to global opportunities and resources that actually move the needle.

As Rahul Ghosh, Group Director, Data Science, Walmart Global Tech said, "this unique collaboration at the intersection of academia and entrepreneurship is well-positioned to advance cutting-edge technology and make a meaningful, positive difference in the communities we serve."