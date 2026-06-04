Walmart shareholders reject United for Respect AI report request

Walmart automation cuts shipping costs 30%

Walmart is going all-in on automation and AI to streamline operations and grow its online business.

Now, more than 60% of stores get shipments from automated centers, and more than 50% of its ecommerce fulfillment volume is automated.

Thanks to these upgrades, including tools like demand forecasting and self-healing inventory systems, shipping costs have dropped by 30%, and fast delivery sales have jumped by more than 50% in the past year.