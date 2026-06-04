Walmart shareholders reject United for Respect AI report request
Walmart shareholders just voted down a proposal asking for a report on how AI is affecting employee working conditions.
The group behind the proposal, United for Respect, was worried about injuries, burnout, and high turnover from AI-driven workloads.
Still, Walmart's head of frontline training, Josh Allen, stood by its approach and called it "responsible use and human judgment," meant to build worker confidence.
Walmart automation cuts shipping costs 30%
Walmart is going all-in on automation and AI to streamline operations and grow its online business.
Now, more than 60% of stores get shipments from automated centers, and more than 50% of its ecommerce fulfillment volume is automated.
Thanks to these upgrades, including tools like demand forecasting and self-healing inventory systems, shipping costs have dropped by 30%, and fast delivery sales have jumped by more than 50% in the past year.