Walmart uses 4-phase AI to improve add-to-cart and repeat buys

Walmart is giving retail a tech upgrade with AI, moving from simple searches to smart systems that actually get what shoppers want.

Its four-phase approach (answering, recommending, acting with supervision, and eventually acting on its own) has made it easier for people to find what they need and has boosted both add-to-cart rates and repeat buys.

As Balu Chaturvedula from Walmart Global Tech puts it, the goal is all about making shopping smoother and more personal.