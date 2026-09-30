Walmart uses 4-phase AI to improve add-to-cart and repeat buys
Walmart is giving retail a tech upgrade with AI, moving from simple searches to smart systems that actually get what shoppers want.
Its four-phase approach (answering, recommending, acting with supervision, and eventually acting on its own) has made it easier for people to find what they need and has boosted both add-to-cart rates and repeat buys.
As Balu Chaturvedula from Walmart Global Tech puts it, the goal is all about making shopping smoother and more personal.
Walmart exceeds 90% US 1-hour delivery
Walmart now delivers to more than 90% of the US within an hour by turning thousands of stores into mini supply hubs, and it has even hit 1 million drone deliveries.
In India, its Global Capability Center has become key to running things worldwide, showing how Walmart is using tech and flexible teams to stay ahead everywhere.