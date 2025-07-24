Walmart's new AI agents aim to streamline customer, employee interactions Business Jul 24, 2025

Walmart is ditching its confusing mess of different AI tools and combining them into four new "super agents"—each built for a specific group: customers, employees, engineers, or suppliers.

The goal? Make things way simpler and smoother for everyone.

Sparky, the customer agent, is already live; Marty for suppliers launches soon, with employee and engineer versions coming next year.