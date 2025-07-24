Next Article
Walmart's new AI agents aim to streamline customer, employee interactions
Walmart is ditching its confusing mess of different AI tools and combining them into four new "super agents"—each built for a specific group: customers, employees, engineers, or suppliers.
The goal? Make things way simpler and smoother for everyone.
Sparky, the customer agent, is already live; Marty for suppliers launches soon, with employee and engineer versions coming next year.
Walmart is standardizing how these agents work together
To drive this AI upgrade, Walmart just brought in Daniel Danker as head of global AI acceleration.
All this should mean faster help and more personalized experiences—keeping Walmart sharp in the retail game.