Next Article
Over half of job listings on Indeed include salary info
Looking for a job in India just got a lot more transparent—over half of all listings on Indeed now include salary info, up from only 26% in 2022.
This shift comes as more job seekers demand clarity and fairness when applying, according to a recent Valuvox survey.
Salary transparency is especially common in remote, hybrid roles
Most people want to see pay upfront: 62% of job seekers say they prefer listings with salary details, which also get more attention and applications.
Salary transparency is especially common in remote and hybrid roles, plus junior and mid-level jobs.
Sectors like IT, finance, healthcare, and consumer goods are leading the way—making it easier to find the right fit without the guesswork.