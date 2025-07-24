Nestlé's Freixe moves quickly to shake things up Business Jul 24, 2025

Nestle—the company behind Nespresso and KitKat—is seeing fewer products fly off the shelves this year, even though overall revenue is up a bit.

CEO Laurent Freixe is moving quickly to shake things up, starting with a review of their struggling vitamin brands like Nature's Bounty and Osteo Bi-Flex.