USFDA nod for 2 diabetes injectables opens new avenues for Lupin
Lupin just scored USFDA approval to sell two generic diabetes injectables in the US—Liraglutide (a Victoza alternative) and Glucagon (for severe low blood sugar).
Both will be made at Lupin's Nagpur plant in India, opening up fresh options for people managing diabetes.
Key details of the 2 generics
Liraglutide helps control blood sugar for type 2 diabetics aged 10 and up, working best with diet and exercise.
The original version racks up about $458 million in US sales each year.
Glucagon is used during dangerous drops in blood sugar, with its market worth around $124 million annually.
Lupin's latest move could disrupt market dynamics
With these approvals, Lupin brings more affordable choices to the table, making it easier for patients to access crucial meds.
Plus, it shakes up the competition with big names like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly—the combined market value of these generics is a hefty $582 million.