LTIMindtree's stock falls 2% despite strong Q1, annual results
LTIMindtree, a big name in IT services, saw its shares slip by 2% on Thursday, closing at ₹5,191.50.
This drop came right after the company posted solid financial results for both the June 2025 quarter and the full year.
It's a reminder that even good numbers don't always guarantee happy investors—market moods can shift quickly.
Key highlights of the annual and quarterly results
In Q1 FY25, LTIMindtree's revenue grew to ₹9,840.6 crore (up from ₹9,142.6 crore last year), and net profit climbed to ₹1,254.6 crore.
Earnings per share also improved to ₹42.33 from last year's ₹38.30.
For the whole year ending March 2025, revenue hit ₹38,008 crore and net profit edged up to ₹4,602 crore—showing steady growth despite the stock market dip.