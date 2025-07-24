LTIMindtree's stock falls 2% despite strong Q1, annual results Business Jul 24, 2025

LTIMindtree, a big name in IT services, saw its shares slip by 2% on Thursday, closing at ₹5,191.50.

This drop came right after the company posted solid financial results for both the June 2025 quarter and the full year.

It's a reminder that even good numbers don't always guarantee happy investors—market moods can shift quickly.