Why Bajaj Finance's stock is down despite strong Q4 numbers

Even with market ups and downs, Bajaj Finance is showing real growth: assets under management rose 26%, net interest income climbed 22%, and the operating expense ratio improved. Non-performing assets stayed super low, which is always good news for a lender.

Company announces ₹44 dividend, stock split, bonus shares

The company announced a ₹44 per share dividend, plus a stock split and bonus shares coming June 16.

These moves should make shares more affordable for everyday investors and boost trading activity.

For the year, revenue hit nearly ₹70,000 crore with profits of over ₹16,700 crore—so despite today's dip, Bajaj Finance looks pretty steady going forward.