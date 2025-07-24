Why Bajaj Finance's stock is down despite strong Q4 numbers
Bajaj Finance just posted solid Q4 numbers—revenue jumped nearly 24% and profit was up 17%—but the stock still slipped about 1% on Thursday, trading between ₹954 and ₹970.
The drop occurred despite the company's financials looking strong on paper.
AUM up 26%, net interest income climbs 22%
Even with market ups and downs, Bajaj Finance is showing real growth: assets under management rose 26%, net interest income climbed 22%, and the operating expense ratio improved.
Non-performing assets stayed super low, which is always good news for a lender.
Company announces ₹44 dividend, stock split, bonus shares
The company announced a ₹44 per share dividend, plus a stock split and bonus shares coming June 16.
These moves should make shares more affordable for everyday investors and boost trading activity.
For the year, revenue hit nearly ₹70,000 crore with profits of over ₹16,700 crore—so despite today's dip, Bajaj Finance looks pretty steady going forward.