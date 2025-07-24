Next Article
Indian Bank shares surge 3.4% on NIFTY MIDCAP 150
Indian Bank's stock climbed 3.4% on Thursday, landing among the top NIFTY MIDCAP 150 gainers.
The buzz comes after the bank posted strong profits and steady growth, drawing in more investor interest.
Q4 profit up by nearly 30%
If you're watching finance or thinking about investing, Indian Bank's numbers are hard to ignore.
Their Q4 net profit shot up nearly 30% year-on-year to ₹2,961 crore, and annual profit grew by 35.26%.
That kind of growth signals confidence—and a possible opportunity for savvy investors.
Dividend announcement and return on equity
Consistent revenue gains (up 11.5% this year) and a solid return on equity have kept Indian Bank in good shape.
Plus, they just announced a ₹16.25 per share dividend for FY25, set to pay out June 10—always a welcome bonus if you own shares.