Indian Bank shares surge 3.4% on NIFTY MIDCAP 150

If you're watching finance or thinking about investing, Indian Bank's numbers are hard to ignore. Their Q4 net profit shot up nearly 30% year-on-year to ₹2,961 crore, and annual profit grew by 35.26%. That kind of growth signals confidence—and a possible opportunity for savvy investors.

Dividend announcement and return on equity

Consistent revenue gains (up 11.5% this year) and a solid return on equity have kept Indian Bank in good shape.

Plus, they just announced a ₹16.25 per share dividend for FY25, set to pay out June 10—always a welcome bonus if you own shares.