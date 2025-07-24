Next Article
India, UK to sign historic trade deal: Key details here
India and the UK are about to sign a major free trade agreement that scraps tariffs on almost all goods traded between them.
This could be a game-changer for Indian farmers, opening up new markets in the UK for things like fruits, veggies, and dairy—helping India aim for $100 billion in farm exports by 2030.
Deal removes tariffs on 99% of products
With Prime Ministers Modi and Starmer set to sign off soon, the deal will remove tariffs on 99% of products—including processed foods, textiles, marine goods, and base metals.
That means Indian businesses can sell more easily in the UK and compete head-to-head with EU exporters, making it a big win for everyone from small farmers to large exporters.