Tesla's profit drops for 3rd straight quarter, rivals gain ground

Musk betting big on robotaxis

Revenue slipped from $25.5B to $22.5B, and those regulatory credit sales nearly halved too.

Still, Musk is upbeat—he's betting big on robotaxis in Austin (hoping to reach half the US by year-end if regulators say yes).

There's also talk of a cheaper Tesla coming in late 2023 and hopes for European approval of their Full Self-Driving tech soon.