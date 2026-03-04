War in Iran is affecting your grocery bills

Experts warn of potential price hikes and shortages

Experts warn that if this keeps up, we could see shortages and price hikes for everyday essentials.

As Professor Patrick Penfield puts it: "As this conflict keeps progressing, you'll start to see some shortages, you'll see some major price increases."

Right now, about 3,200 ships, or about 4% of global ship tonnage, are idle inside the Persian Gulf, including about 1,231 that likely only operate within the Gulf.

Plus, with airspace restrictions making air cargo tricky too, expect shipping costs to keep climbing across the board.