War in West Asia hits India's gems, jewelry exports
Business
India's gems and jewelry exports are taking a big hit because of the ongoing war in West Asia.
With airspace closures and flight disruptions affecting the region, moving gems and jewelry has become a major headache for exporters—and it's making people nervous about the future of this key industry.
Industry representatives say these disruptions aren't just numbers
India's gems and jewelry exports are significant, with the UAE and GCC among key trading partners.
Now, delays mean higher shipping costs and insurance bills, on top of recent US tariffs that already hurt business.
Gold prices are bouncing around too, so buyers are holding back.
Industry representatives say these disruptions aren't just numbers—they're affecting jobs and global supply chains for one of India's biggest export sectors.