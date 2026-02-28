Warner Bros. Discovery signs $110B merger deal with Paramount Skydance

Approval process

Deal approved by board of directors of both companies

The deal has been approved by the board of directors of both media giants, according to a joint statement from the companies. However, it is still "subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearances and approval by WBD shareholders." A vote on this matter is expected in early spring 2026. Bruce Campbell, Warner Bros' Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer, said Netflix had the legal right to match PSKY's offer but chose not to do so.