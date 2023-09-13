Warren Buffett surpasses Larry Page, becomes world's 6th richest person

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 13, 2023

Warren Buffett has a net worth of $123 billion

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has overtaken Google co-founder Larry Page in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a net worth of $123 billion. Buffett now ranks as the world's sixth-richest person, just a few billion dollars behind Microsoft's Bill Gates and Oracle's Larry Ellison. His wealth has grown by nearly $16 billion this year, largely due to Berkshire's significant investment in Apple stocks.

Berkshire stock soars, boosting Buffett's wealth

Buffett's wealth increase can be attributed to a 19% growth in Berkshire stock, reaching a record high. The firm has benefited from its bet on Apple shares, which have surged 36% since January. Berkshire, often seen as an indicator of the US economy due to its huge scale and diverse interests, has been elevated by slowing inflation. If Buffett had retained all his Berkshire stocks, he would be the world's richest person with a net worth of over $260 billion.

A look at the top 10 billionaires list

Elon Musk has topped the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a net worth of $242 billion. He is followed by Bernard Arnault ($171 billion) and Jeff Bezos ($165 billion) in second and third positions, respectively. Bill Gates and Larry Ellison come fourth and fifth, with fortunes of $129 billion and $126 billion, respectively. Buffett is trailed by Larry Page ($122 billion), Sergey Brin ($116 billion), Steve Ballmer ($115 billion) and Mark Zuckerberg ($110 billion).

