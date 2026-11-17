Warren Buffett makes $5.5 billion donation
What's the story
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has donated Berkshire Hathaway shares worth around $5.5 billion to four charitable foundations. The donation marks a significant increase in his annual philanthropy compared to last year. Buffett, 96, converted 6,150 Class A Berkshire shares into 9,225,000 Class B shares and donated all of them. The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation received 3,690,000 shares. Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett Foundation, and NoVo Foundation - run by Buffett's children Susie, Howard, and Peter - each received 1,845,000 shares.
Philanthropic philosophy
Kindness is 'costless but also priceless': Buffett
In his annual Thanksgiving letter, Buffett reiterated his belief that kindness is "costless but also priceless."
He further added that it "compounds, and at a better rate than anything Charlie and I ever bought," referring to his late business partner Charlie Munger.
Market performance
Berkshire Hathaway shares have outperformed S&P 500 this year
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway shares have been performing exceptionally well, gaining over 19% since the start of Q4. The shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by some 7.5% points this year.
Despite his massive donations, Buffett still owns a significant number of Class A shares, around $162 billion worth, showing his continued confidence in the company and its CEO Greg Abel.
Charitable intentions
All remaining shares to be donated to 4 foundations
Buffett has said that all his remaining Berkshire shares will be donated to the four foundations, with an aim to increase the size of grants each year.
He expressed confidence in his children and their charitable work, saying, "My children have given thoughtfully to worthy causes for decades, and I trust 100% both their abilities and their fidelity."