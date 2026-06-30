Buffett's decision is pending a review

Why Warren Buffett is pausing annual donation to Gates Foundation

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:01 am Jun 30, 202610:01 am

What's the story

Warren Buffett, the billionaire investor and Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, has decided to halt his annual donation to the Gates Foundation, as per the Wall Street ⁠Journal. The decision comes as a first in nearly two decades and is said to be awaiting the outcome of a review into Bill Gates's past association with Jeffrey Epstein. The review is looking into the foundation and its co-founder's historical connections with the late convicted sex offender.