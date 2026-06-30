Warren Buffett pauses donation to Gates Foundation pending Epstein review
Business
Warren Buffett is holding off on his big yearly donation to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He wants to see the results of a review into the foundation's past connections with Jeffrey Epstein before moving forward.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Buffett might revisit his decision later this year, possibly around Thanksgiving.
Buffett not linked to Epstein ties
The Gates Foundation is the subject of a review into its past ties with Epstein.
While Buffett isn't personally linked to these connections, his choice to wait shows he's taking things seriously.
The timing of his next donation will depend on what comes out of this investigation.